Trias Global and Chicago Pacific Founders Create Strategic Growth Partnership to Expand DISC Sports & Spine Center Model

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trias Global, a musculoskeletal management company, and Chicago Pacific Founders (“CPF”), an investment advisor that manages private strategic healthcare investment funds, have entered into a partnership that will expand on the innovative outpatient model behind DISC Sports & Spine Center (“DISC”), a premier provider of minimally invasive spine care. As a result of the recently signed deal, Trias Global becomes the parent company to DISC’s ambulatory surgery center, DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach, and will serve as the expansion vehicle.

DISC was launched in 2006 by Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr., the renowned neurological spine surgeon who founded Cedars-Sinai’s Institute for Spinal Disorders and built it into one of the largest spine programs in the country. Recognizing that spinal procedures often required lengthy hospital stays, Dr. Bray set out to develop the techniques, tools and protocols to make minimally invasive, outpatient spine surgery – from simple to high-acuity cases – a reality. Since then, DISC has become a true leader in its field by using a data-backed approach that improves quality, increases cost efficiency and betters patient outcomes.

“We’ve been building this model for more than 15 years – carefully defining the value of outpatient spine while developing a thorough understanding of what it takes to migrate care into ASCs,” said Dr. Bray. “We’re both humbled and excited that CPF sees the significance of our model and its potential to set a gold standard for the future.”

Added Vance Vanier, M.D., co-founder/managing partner of CPF: “In creating this growth partnership with Trias Global, we knew we were tapping the right opportunity in musculoskeletal care for a model that transforms the industry in terms of efficiency and cost optimization while delivering superior patient outcomes. We look forward to working with DISC to expand their services and bring their patient-centric care model to new geographies.”

The new strategic growth partnership between Trias Global and CPF will seek to expand this data and evidence-driven model for migrating spine surgery into the outpatient setting, launching new facilities and incorporating the full range of musculoskeletal care while maintaining DISC’s superior quality and 98% patient NPS to scale. Trias Global will also work with payors on creative billing strategies that help further optimize the site-of-service for care delivery while enhancing member experience and satisfaction.

To facilitate this growth, Trias Global has brought on James H. Becker as CEO. Becker, who will work closely with Dr. Bray, spent the last 15+ years as a senior executive for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a Fortune 6 organization where he served as Chief Operating Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement and, most recently, President of Optum Global Operations.

“Having come from the payor side, I’m excited to align incentives across healthcare to deliver a better-quality experience at a lower cost with an efficiency that benefits the patient, provider and payor alike,” said Becker. “With Dr. Bray’s vision and CPF’s capital and strategic support, this is just the role and partnership to make that happen.”

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California’s premier provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach and full-service clinic in Marina del Rey, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and for arthroscopy in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is also the official medical services provider for Red Bull’s Athletic Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

About Trias Global

Trias Global is a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs. We position facilities to thrive, building a clinically integrated network of providers and monitoring the network’s quality. The company’s value proposition is built on three key pillars: 1) expanding patient access to leading providers and improving outcomes, 2) creating collaborative partnerships across payors and healthcare institutions to optimize the surgical experience, and 3) standardizing quality assurance for complex surgical procedures in an outpatient setting through business intelligence and analytics. For more information, visit www.triasglobal.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders (“CPF”) is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investing in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF’s leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

