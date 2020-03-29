Tribe That Drew Trump’s Fire Over Casino Plan Loses Its Reservation Status

The U.S. Interior Department is rescinding the reservation status of a Native American tribe whose plan to build a casino on its Massachusetts land was attacked by President Donald Trump last year.

The planned gaming operation would have competed for business with nearby Rhode Island casinos with strong ties to Trump, who once owned, then bankrupted, casinos in Atlantic City.

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs informed the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe on Friday that its 321-acre Cape Cod reservation will be “dis-established” and its land taken out of federal trust, according to Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell. Land in trust to the the federal government effectively grants a tribe special legal status and autonomy. The Mashpee Wampanoag, however, will still be officially recognized by the federal government as a Native American tribe, according to a spokesman for the Interior Department.

Tribal members are believed to be descendants of the first Native Americans to encounter the Pilgrims nearly four centuries ago. They call themselves the “People of the First Light.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs “informed me that the secretary of the Interior has ordered that our reservation be dis-established and that our land be taken out of trust,” Cromwell said in a statement Saturday. The crushing news came as the tribe “desperately” struggled with the “devastating pandemic” as the nation tallied a record 100,000 cases of COVID-19.

The action was “cruel and unnecessary,” he added. It’s unclear what the next step will be.

Cromwell told The Cape Cod Chronicle that he thought he was being contacted by the Trump administration to see if the tribe needed anything during the pandemic. Instead, “it was like a punch in the nose from a bully,” he said. Cromwell said it’s the first time such an action has been taken against a tribe.