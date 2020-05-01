Tributes continue for Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan as they are now on the coveted Amul ad | Bollywood Life

Late Bollywood icons Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan now have Amul Butter ad tributes. In the latest trademark advertisement of the dairy giant Amul Cooperative, Kapoor is brought alive in animation avatars that capture his popular on-screen characters across the decades, in films including Mera Naam Joker, Sargam and Amar Akbar Anthony. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note, ‘Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called’

The punchline on the ad reads: “Aap kisise kum naheen”, a nod to his popular 1977 release, “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen”, which went onto become a musical superhit. Amul’s tribute left netizens enthralled and emotional. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares rare pic of the actor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Among numerous fans who loved it was actress Alia Bhatt, good friend of Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor. She shared a picture of the ad on her Instagram story and captioned it with a red heart emoji. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: The actor returned to work day after sister’s death, told producer ‘the show must go on’

Irrfan’s tribute from Amul is a collage of the actor’s most lauded characters, from films such as The Lunchbox, Angrezi Medium and Paan Singh Tomar.

“Tribute to one of our finest actors,” the punchline on the Irrfan ad reads.

Alia Bhatt took to her social handle to share a heartfelt note remembering the late actor. She opened up on growing close to Rishi Kapoor in the last two years while was battling the ghastly disease. “What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life… for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father!”

She added, “In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him… today probably most of us can say he is like family- because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! We will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”

