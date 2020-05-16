Tricky quiz will put your general knowledge to the test

This tricky IQ quiz is comprised of 25 questions that will put your general knowledge to the test.

The challenge was shared on US-based Playbuzz by creator Michael Rogers, who claimed only the most intelligent people can score half of the answers correctly.

If you think you have what it takes to achieve the perfect score then scroll down to take the test. The answers are at the bottom – no peeping!

The challenge was shared on US-based Playbuzz by creator Michael Rogers, who claimed only the most intelligent people can score half of the answers correctly. Stock image

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

15)

16)

17)

18)

19)

20)

21)

22)

23)

24)

25)