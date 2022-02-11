Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. is a proud recipient of GSA 8(a) STARS III award

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. (TRILLION) announced that its Joint Venture, Trillion ERP VentureTech LLC, received the prestigious GSA 8(a) STARS III award with a ceiling value of $50B. This MA-IDIQ GWAC award to TRILLION includes the award for the sub-area for “Emerging Technology-Focused IT Services.” Using this contracting vehicle, TRILLION will continue to provide services to meet federal agencies’ mission needs in data management, information and communications technology, IT operations and maintenance, IT security, IT workforce augmentation, software development, systems design, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Blockchain, Quantum computing, RPA, and virtual reality.

Sri Malladi, President of TRILLION, says, “this STARS III award is a testament to our success on the previous version of this GWAC, the faith our clients have in our capabilities and allows us to continue supporting our federal agencies to meet their mission-critical needs. Colonel Cliff Washington, USMC (Ret.), TRILLION’s Senior Strategy Advisor, reiterated the importance of this Best in Class (BIC) contract vehicle as a strategic acquisition to allow us to meet our business objective of exponentially expanding services to multiple federal agencies.”

Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. provides innovative IT business solutions and services in the government and commercial sectors. We are Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified organization with industry-standard quality certifications including CMMI-3 (DEV and SVC), ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018. We support several civilian and defense agencies, including FEMA, ICE, DHS S&T, CBP, USCIS, GSA, FAA, DOJ, NOAA, DOC, DISA, USMC, and Air Force.

We are a proven leader who provides cost-effective, secure, and scalable IT solutions driven by advanced capabilities in machine and deep learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, health IT, cloud computing, enterprise architecture, & mobile technology. We build custom solutions, integrate various COTS and open-source technology stacks to create cutting-edge IT systems, migrate legacy systems to scalable microservices-based architectures to be deployed either on-premise, or cloud-enabled infrastructure. We are proficient in Agile development methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, Kanban, and Scrumban. We have been listed as a top performer on the INC 5000 list several times. The accolades, feedback, reviews, and CPARS that we receive from our clients are a testament to our high quality of service and our ability to ensure that our clients can meet their business objectives.

