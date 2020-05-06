Trina Calls Out ‘Bum’ Khia For Suggesting She’d Beat Her In A Rap Battle: ‘I’m A Queen’

It’s been years, but Khia and Trina are still feuding! Trina threw some serious shade at her fellow female emcee after she said she would take her on in a virtual rap battle.

There’s no love lost between female rappers Trina, 41, and Khia, 42! The pair have been publicly feuding for well over a decade, and their past drama definitely isn’t water under the bridge. It all came up after Khia suggested she would be open to taking on her longtime nemesis in a rap battle, leading Trina to quickly clap back! “Everybody knows me, I’m a queen. This is called royalty over here,” the Diamond Princess rapper began her rant on Miami’s 99JAMZ radio station on Wednesday, May 6. “I’m not stepping off my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me, and nobody that hasn’t worked as hard as I worked for anything,” Trina continued, clearly referencing the Thug Misses rapper.

“So when you girls are calling my name, you wanna bow, you wanna do all this — first of all — make sure you have 10 hits,” the Miami-based emcee added. “Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you’re on my level if you think you want to go toe-to-toe with me, because you cannot. Let’s make that very clear…I will not address scumbags, you are beneath me and you always will be,” she concluded, clad in a white Givenchy t-shirt.

During an Instagram live, Khia — who is best known for the racy 2002 track “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” — was asked who she would potentially want to take on in a virtual battle. “Oh, I want somebody to do. Who wanna try me like that? Who?” Khia said on May 5, after a fan brought up various other online battles — including Babyface and Teddy Riley‘s recent face-off. The fan then hilariously suggested Trina, which Khia seemed thrilled at. “You wanna have a hit battle b****? I got 285 hits to put on your a** b****,” the Philadelphia native added, laughing.

The feud between the pair dates back 20 years, starting with Trina’s iconic debut track “Da Baddest B****.” The 1999 track quickly out Trina on the map, however, Khia had one issue: that she wrote the song and wasn’t given any credit. The ladies ended up exchanging barbs over a series of diss tracks, including Trina’s “What’s Beef?” Khia went on to release a number of underground albums after her 2002 debut, while Trina went on to release the successful single “B R Right” featuring Ludacris‘, along with with being featured on the Kelly Rowland hit “Here We Go.”

The claws came out for another round in 2017 between the ladies, where Khia — who collaborated with Janet Jackson on 2006’s “So Excited” — had some harsh words about Trina. “She’s still lying about sucking and f***** for beat…she’s an original love and hip-hop hoe,” Khia said in an Instagram comment. Trina didn’t waste any time clapping back, responding, “I don’t understand how a grown a** bum can be obsessed with another woman that she don’t know” on the same photo.