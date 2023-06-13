Trina Solar Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Development in its 2022 Report

CHANGZHOU, China, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar Co., Ltd., a global leader in smart solar energy solutions for a net-zero emission future, has summarized its continuous efforts to pursue sustainable development of the energy industry, and its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in its 2022 Sustainability report released recently.

Trina Solar’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity per megawatt of cell output was 23.76 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e/MW), and for module products the figure was 9.2 tCO2e/MW. This represents a 51% and 62% reduction from the 2020 baseline respectively, according to the report.

Trina Solar is one of the 2022 Top 50 Forbes China Sustainable Development Industrial Enterprises, and recipient of the 2022 Ernst & Young Sustainability Excellence Award. The company, in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), launched the Clean Energy for Earth global initiative, calling on governments, companies and communities to work together to contribute to a net-zero emissions future. Thanks to its successes in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Trina Solar is the only PV company to receive the WWF’s Climate Solver Award.

Since its establishment in 1997, Trina Solar has undertaken a range of initiatives to promote the global energy transition. The company works closely with key stakeholders to ensure a consistent supply of solar energy products, and provides training to developing countries their endeavor to renewable energy.

Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trina Solar, said: “We believe in taking practical action to fulfil our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which means working closely with our global stakeholders to add impetus to the clean energy movement.”

Trina Solar is aiming to achieve 100% renewable energy use in manufacturing and operations by 2030. Gao noted that Trina Solar cares deeply about bringing solar energy to regions across the globe, providing as much support as it can to give back to local communities. “Trina Solar will remain committed to engaging in inclusive cooperation with our stakeholders, contributing to global efforts towards energy conservation, emission reduction and sustainable development,” said Gao.

Trina Solar has brought clean energy to more than 150 countries, reduced greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the planting of 10.3 billion stems of trees.

For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com. Download 2022 Trina Solar Sustainability Report via the link below:

https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/our-company/sustainability-downloads

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/trina-solar-reaffirms-commitment-to-sustainable-development-in-its-2022-report-301849498.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

