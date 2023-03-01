Trina Solar Sees Huge Market Potential For Solar Energy In Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, sees that Indonesia has enormous potential for solar energy and that solar is the best source of renewables to meet the nation’s targets.

The government has set a target of renewable energy accounting for 23% of the energy mix by 2025 and 31% by 2050.

Renewables today accounts for 11-14% of Indonesia’s energy mix. But the challenge for Indonesia is ensuring renewables growth not only keeps up with the growth in energy consumption – as the population and economy grows – but it must exceed that so Indonesia can achieve its renewable energy targets.

The Indonesia Energy Transition Outlook, a report issued by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources last October, forecast that Indonesia’s population will reach 335 million people over the coming three decades. And it forecast that electricity demand will grow at least fivefold to over 1,700 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2050.

The report recommended scaling up key renewable power resources such as solar. Coal still accounts for more than 40% of Indonesia’s energy mix and 60% of electricity generation. Solar, meanwhile, represents a smaller percentage than hydro-electricity and geothermal.

This is contrary to the global trend. IRENA says the world in 2021 added almost 257 gigawatts (GW) of renewables; 133 GW from solar. Indonesia’s solar energy capacity in 2021 increased 14% to 211 megawatt (MW) from 185MW, says IRENA. Indonesia ranks seventh in Southeast Asia for solar energy.

Solar energy capacity in Southeast Asia as of end of 2021

Country Solar capacity (MW) Growth y-on-y 1 Vietnam 16,600 0 % 2 Thailand 3,049 2 % 3 Malaysia 1,787 20 % 4 Philippines 1,370 29 % 5 Singapore 433 15 % 6 Cambodia 428 36 % 7 Indonesia 211 14 %

Source: IRENA Renewable Energy Capacity Statics Report

Trina Solar head of Southeast Asia, Elva Wang, says: “For Indonesia to transition to clean energy and meet its targets, the county must accelerate the deployment of solar energy. Solar is the right choice as it is readily available and can be quickly deployed. Indonesia is a great untapped market for solar energy. There is a huge need that we can fulfil with our market leading solar modules, trackers and integrated solutions,” she adds.

Solar modules can be installed quickly on rooftops and vacant land. Trina Solar serves all market segments: residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale. Solar gives residences and C&I businesses the freedom to meet their own energy needs, mitigate rising electricity prices, and contribute to the transition to renewables and the fight against climate change.

Solar modules are the most cost-effective solution, delivering a lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE). The power output of modules has increased tremendously. In 2009, new modules averaged 290W, but today high-power modules are 500W+.

The cost of modules, meanwhile, has decreased due to better manufacturing technology and ‘economies of scale’. Solar power has now reached grid parity in many markets; delivering a lower cost of electricity than the grid.

For Indonesia to meet its target of renewables accounting for 23% of the energy mix by 2025, it needs to have a solution that is available today and can be quickly deployed. Rooftop solar can be deployed in days. Meanwhile, solar farms can also be developed much faster than other forms of renewable energy. Trina Solar’s high-power, high-efficiency modules are available in the market today as well as Trina Solar’s trackers that delivery a further boost in power generation.

The Trina Solar Vertex DE19R – which is for C&I – uses 210mm-long cells, has maximum power output up to 580W and maximum efficiency of 21.5%.

Trina Solar has been working with its Indonesian partners, including installers and distributors, to help businesses to have rooftop solar. Solar is attractive for C&I companies, because it uses unused roof space for electricity generation.

Trina Solar also plan to launch into Indonesia the new Trina Solar Vertex N NEG19RC.20 for utility-scale scale projects. This module can also be used for C&I projects.

The Vertex N NEG19RC.20 has a low voltage design, delivering higher efficiency and lower balance of system (BOS) cost. But the new module has high-power because of 210 Technology.

Solar cells 210mm-long inherently have more power than earlier solar cells that are smaller. Besides 210 Technology, the module incorporates other market-leading technologies such as multi-busbar for greater light absorption; the cells are created using non-destructive cutting technology; and uses high density encapsulation to maximize the module’s surface area.

The new Vertex N NEG19RC.20 has maximum power output up to 590W and maximum efficiency up to 21.8%. It is a dual-glass module available as mono-facial or bifacial.

Trina Solar is unique as the only module manufacturer that also makes trackers. Trina Solar makes ‘smart trackers’: Vanguard 1P and Vanguard 2P. Engineered for adaptability, these intelligent trackers can be deployed across different terrains while offering high stability and ensuring high energy yield.

A study by University of Surabaya published this year, found modules in Jakarta with trackers deliver about 21 percent more electricity than fixed-tilt.

Indonesia ranks seventh in Southeast Asia for installed solar energy capacity. The challenge is that Indonesia must quickly install renewable energy to meet its target for 2025 and 2050. Trina Solar’s range of high-power, high-efficiency modules – as well as advanced tracker technology – are one of the options that can be quickly and readily deployed to help Indonesia achieve its goals.

