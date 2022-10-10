Triofox is Now Available in the AWS Marketplace – Add File Server Capabilities to Amazon S3

Gladinet’s Triofox adds traditional file server functionality to Amazon S3 on the one hand. It also adds cloud features such as secure remote access, mobile file sharing, and data protection to existing Windows file servers while addressing enterprise security, privacy, compliance, and control concerns. Regardless of where your data resides, Triofox makes it easy for remote workers to access data for their work without needing a VPN.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Gladinet Inc, a leading provider of remote file server access and cloud solutions, announced the general availability of the Triofox Secure Remote File Access solution in AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog of thousands of software offerings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS Marketplace customers can quickly access ready-to-use software and pay only for its use.

Triofox adds traditional file server capabilities to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) https://www.triofox.com/vpn-less-amazon-s3-file-gateway. It also extends existing Windows file servers with cloud features such as secure remote access, mobile file sharing, and data protection to address enterprise security, privacy, compliance, and control concerns. Regardless of where your data resides, Triofox makes it easy for remote workers to access their data without the need for a virtual private network (VPN). By making Triofox available in AWS Marketplace, billing and the initial setup are greatly simplified for AWS customers who want to use Triofox to access their existing Amazon S3 securely and easily and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) data.

“As more organizations adopt a work-from-home policy, mobile workers are looking for an easy way to access corporate file servers protected by Windows infrastructure,” said Azam Ali, vice president of customer success at Gladinet. “We use everyday Windows features such as drive mapping, file locking, Active Directory, and NTFS permissions. However, when it comes to increasing remote worker productivity, they also need offline editing, mobile access, performance, and always-on features unavailable through a traditional VPN solution. In addition, many customers are moving to Amazon S3 as their final data store. The ability to combine offline access, mobile apps, object storage, and traditional Windows capabilities into a single modern cloud solution available through the AWS Marketplace will greatly help our mutual customers when it comes to meeting the file access needs of remote workers.”

Additional Triofox Benefits include:

· Integrate Active Directory, Single Sign-on, and Permission Control to add file server capabilities to Amazon S3

· Convert Windows file servers in VPCs into a cloud service like SharePoint

· Access files and folders from Windows, MACs, Web Browsers, iOS, and Android devices without a VPN

· Built-in file locking, 2-FA, versioning, auditing and reporting, and ransomware protection

In his final comments, Azam added, “Triofox provides an HTTPS interface for mapping drives, and hence no additional user training is required since everyone at work is familiar with a mapped drive in Windows Explorer. Also, unlike VPN tunnels, which allow unmanaged remote devices to connect to the corporate network and potentially increase the cybersecurity attack surface, Triofox limits the incoming protocol to HTTPS and forwards it to either Amazon S3 or the file servers. The result is a secure and more productive way to access the corporate data stored.

About Gladinet Inc.

Triofox is an enterprise solution of Gladinet, Inc. Triofox delivers a proven, secure, and easy-to-use solution for remote access to file servers. Gladinet provides a fully integrated suite of cloud-based remote access solutions that enhance existing Windows file servers and cloud data with secure remote access, mobile file sharing, data protection, and cloud migration while ensuring security, privacy, compliance, and control. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Website: https://www.gladinet.com

