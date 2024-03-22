Tripbtoz Unveils Revolutionary Travel-to-Earn Service at SXSW 2024

– Blending virtual and real travel into a unified experience

– ” In tune with K-culture’s popularity, we aim to unite diverse cultures and people “

SEOUL, South Korea, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tripbtoz (CEO Jiha Jung) announced that it participated in South by Southwest 2024 (SXSW 2024) in Austin, Texas, USA.

Tripbtoz captivated visitors and industry professionals with its pioneering Travel to Earn (T2E) service and its Metaverse-based platform at the K-Metaverse joint pavilion, hosted by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA, led by President Heo Sung-wook), from March 10-13.

The SXSW festival, an annual event hosted in Austin, Texas, celebrates the intersection of film, music, culture, and technology. This gathering draws creators and industry professionals globally to explore emerging trends and build new connections. This year, the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) carefully selected 10 companies to showcase their advancements in Metaverse-XR products and services, emphasizing domestic innovation.

Among these selected companies is Tripbtoz, an innovative online travel agency (OTA) that leverages user-generated, short-form videos to transform the travel experience. This platform enables travelers to discover global destinations and earn rewards by sharing their travel reviews. Tripbtoz offers a unique opportunity for users to virtually explore global destinations and accommodations, making exploration possible from anywhere, at any time.

Tripbtoz pioneered the innovative ‘Travel to Earn’ (T2E) service, a global first that rewards users with TripCash for sharing their travel experiences through video uploads. This currency can then be used to book real-world accommodations. Additionally, their newly launched ‘Play Tab’ feature lets users create and expand their own virtual hotels, fostering a unique community among travelers. Such features not only promote user engagement but also harmoniously merge the excitement of exploring virtual worlds with the physical pleasures of travel

“Participating in SXSW 2024 provided an invaluable platform for showcasing Tripbtoz’s innovative and distinct services to the North American market,” remarked Kyungkoo Lee, the Business Development Team Leader at Tripbtoz. “With the growing global fascination with K-culture and Korean startups, Tripbtoz is on track to become a key player in bridging diverse cultures and communities worldwide.”

[Reference] About Tripbtoz

Tripbtoz is a user-generated video-based online travel agency (OTA) that launched in June 2017. It was the first to introduce Travel 2 Earn (T2E), a service that connects travel experiences between users and rewards them for traveling again when they get a reaction from other users. The company won the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism(MCST) Award at the Challenge K-Startup in November 2020, the Prime Minister’s Commendation at the 49th Tourism Day Ceremony in 2022, and the MCST Award at the ‘Tourism Venture Day’ in 2023.

