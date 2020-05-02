Hi Everyone,

Brownies are always such a fun treat to have in the house. Super easy to make. You can either have a whole square for afternoon tea, serve them with cream for desert or even cut into mini squares when serving coffee.

I particularly love this recipe for simply using up all the loose bits of chocolate floating around the kitchen.

Keep reading for this simple triple-chocolate brownies recipe.

Triple-Chocolate Brownies

The recipe is for a 23cm square cake tin. Line the base with baking paper and preheat oven to 180° C

Ingredients:

185g butter (melted)

185g dark chocolate

3 eggs

1 & 1/4 cup sugar

2/3 cup plain flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

3/4 cup roughly chopped white chocolate

3/4 cup roughly chopped milk chocolate

Recipe:

Place butter and dark chocolate in a saucepan over low heat and stir until melted and smooth, allow too cool.

Place eggs and sugar in bowl and beat until they become a pale yellow colour and creamy.

Fold the chocolate and butter mixture into the beaten eggs.

Sift cocoa and flour over the mixture and stir to combine.

Add white and milk chocolate, then pour into the prepared cake tin.

Bake for 35 – 40 minutes or until set.

Let the brownies cool right down before cutting into equal square portions.

Sign up for the FunkyForty newsletter for regular Fashion and Lifestyle updates!

Please don’t forget to click on the heart at the end of this post if you liked it – anyone can do it – you don’t have to register at all.

The comment section is at the end of the post, I love reading all your comments and am open to any more cake recipe suggestions!

Wishing you all a yummy experience!

11 Persons think this post is funky