Tripleseat Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Third Time

The annual rankings represent the fastest-growing private companies in America

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. has revealed that Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“This is the third time Tripleseat has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list. We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved and the work we’re doing to provide best-in-class event sales and catering management software to restaurants, hotels, and unique venues across the globe,” said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23, 2022.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, visit www.tripleseat.com.

