Trish Regan: 5 Things About FOX Business Anchor Axed After Calling Coronavirus An ‘Impeachment Scam’

Trish Regan has parted ways with FOX Business after the former anchor went on a viral rant about coronavirus. Here’s 5 things to know about her.

FOX Business viewers won’t be seeing Trish Regan on their screens anymore. The 47-year-old parted ways with the network after her controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic went viral. FOX announced her departure on March 27, saying in a statement, “FOX Business has parted ways with Trish Regan – we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” it read. “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.” In her own statement, Trish said she enjoyed her time with the network, and now intends to focus on her family during these “troubled times”. She also added, “I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.” Here’s 5 things to know about Trish.

1. She called coronavirus an “impeachment scam.” The former Trish Regan Primetime host went viral when she accused liberals of using the COVID-19 outbreak to “demonize and destroy the president” on the March 7 episode of her show. With a graphic reading “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam” on screen, Regan told viewers, “The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president,” she said, adding, “This is a time to be united, not to be pointing fingers, not to be encouraging hate.” After showing a video montage of members of the media criticizing Trump’s response to the outbreak, Regan told FOX viewers, “They want to blame him for literally anything they can and they have no real interest, shall we say, in finding who’s to blame — who is the root cause of this. From what we can tell, this all originated out of China.”

2. Trish launched her program in 2018. The anchor first debuted Trish Regan Primetime in the fall of 2018 as part of a bid by Fox News Media to add more live programming to the network. She told our sister side Variety at the time that she hoped to put a spotlight on policies that affect American wallets. “I feel very strongly that there needs to be better policies directed at helping our middle class, and that’s not a left or right issue, although each political party tries to grab it and run with it,” Trish said.

3. She has interviewed the POTUS. Trish’s most recent Instagram post at the time she left FOX Business, was a shot of her and president Donald Trump during an interview. “#behindthescenes — waiting to roll tape! Watch more of my interview with the President TONIGHT in a special airing of #TrishRegan at 10pm E – we’ll have #POTUS and all the results and analysis of #NewHampshirePrimary,” she captioned the snap.

4. Trish is a credible business journalist. Before she made her primetime debut on the FOX Business network, Trish made a name for herself as a credible business reporter. She was a host on Bloomberg Television from 2012 to 2015, and prior to that she worked at CNBC as a host from 2007 to 2012.

5. She graduated from an Ivy League school. The New Hampshire native is a graduate of Columbia University in New York City, according to her LinkedIn page. She graduated in 2000 with a BA in history.