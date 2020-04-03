Trisha Krishnan’s dance on Savage has floored social media — watch video | Bollywood Life

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most loved actresses down South. She has left us impressed with performances in films like Petta and ’96. Right now, the nation is on a 21-day lockdown. Everyone is in quarantine. Celebrities are also having issues as many have to manage household chores on their own. In between, they are also doing fun things to stay engaged. Trisha’s fan club has shared a video where she can be seen dancing on the track, Savage by Megan Thee Stallion. It has gone viral in no mood and people are bowled over by her dance and quirky expressions. Also Read – South movies this week: Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Paramapadham Vilayattu

Trisha Krishnan can be seen dancing in what looks like the dressing area of her home. We can see a huge walk-in wardrobe filled with clothes. Trisha Krishnan is wearing black shorts with a light purple top. She has teamed it with oversized glares with large rims. She was seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta. She told IANS, “For years, I’ve been asked when I will work with Rajinikanth. Honestly, this question has bothered me. It’s time to finally shut all those people up as I join the sets of Petta from Monday (October 1) for a month-long schedule. I feel my career has come full circle.” Also Read – Jaanu meta review: Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni win hearts in the Telugu remake of ’96

The actress has a number of films in her kitty. They include Garjanai, Ram, Pooniyin Selvan, Sugar, Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayuttu. Talking about Pooniyin Selvan, she said she was happy to be part of the dream team. This is her first with Mani Ratnam. The other confirmed names for the project are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Keerthy Suresh, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Arav Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan and Ashwin Kakumanu. Also Read – Jaanu First Look: Poster of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand’s Telugu remake of Tamil hit, 96, drops

