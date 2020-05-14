Tristan Thompson admits he DID take a paternity test in January… as Khloe unleashes her lawyer

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have sent a cease and desist letter to Kimberly Alexander, a woman claiming that he is the father of her child.

Kardashian lawyer Marty Singer confirmed that the professional basketball player has taken a paternity test that was negative, according to E! News.

When Alexander requested Thompson, 29, take second paternity test, Singer said he agreed to it, as long as it was done at an AABB-accredited lab.

The latest: Kardashian lawyer Marty Singer confirmed that Tristan Thompson has taken a paternity test that was negative, according to E! News; Tristan pictured August 2, 2019 at the Uninterrupted Canada Launch in Toronto

In the cease and desist letter from Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, Alexander is requested to ‘immediately stop defaming them and malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications.’

The letter was sent to Alexander on Wednesday, just one day after Gossip of the City published copies of the alleged paperwork from the facility LB Genetics, which specializes in paternity tests and other DNA testing services.

Alexander has previously taken to her Instagram account to discuss the paternity matter.

Alexander, who listed her occupation on her Instagram page as published model, Airbnb property management and brand ambassador, aired out her frustrations about the lab and went on to allege that they were sabotaging the tests due to the Kardashian connection.

Legal matter: Tristan and Khloe Kardashian have sent a cease and desist letter to Kimberly Alexander (pictured), a woman claiming that he is the father of her child

Standing ground: In the cease and desist letter from Khloe and Tristan, Kimberley is requested to ‘immediately stop defaming them and malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications;’ the former couple pictured January 13, 2019 in LA

Alexander wrote in one caption on Instagram: ‘I am extremely upset with LB genetic DNA testing with the fact that they are trying to sabotage a DNA test with Tristian [sic] Thompson regarding my son that he has been neglecting since birth I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child.’

On Thursday, Alexander shared two Instagram stories following the cease and desist letter.

In one, the model wrote: ‘Lies????? Where is the lie?? My truth will be heard #Eonline,’ with the second story as: ‘My onlyfans link will be back up soon. Will need money for legal troubles.’

‘It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results,’ the letter from Singer read, via E!.

‘It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results.’

Law: ‘It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results,’ the letter from Singer read, via E!

Speaking out: Alexander has previously taken to her Instagram account to discuss the paternity matter

Paternity case: Alexander, who listed her occupation on her Instagram page as published model, Airbnb property management and brand ambassador, aired out her frustrations about the lab and went on to allege that they were sabotaging the tests due to the Kardashian connection

Here she is: Alexander wrote in one caption on Instagram: ‘I am extremely upset with LB genetic DNA testing with the fat that they are trying to sabotage a DNA test with Tristian [sic] Thompson regarding my son that he has been neglecting since birth I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child’

On Thursday, Alexander shared two Instagram stories following the cease and desist letter

Alexander: Singer’s letter said: ‘It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results;’ the woman pictured

Gossip of the City also published text messages that were allegedly between Tristan and Kimberly, paperwork from her former attorney Lisa Bloom, and documents from LB Genetics.

Singer’s cease and desist letter said: ‘It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct,’ via E!.

He continued: ‘After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this,’ via E!.

‘Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab,’ the letter read.

Singer also claimed in the letter that Alexander’s former attorney Bloom ‘fired’ her.

The letter also stated that it’s a ‘serious matter’ and if disregarded, ‘you do so at your own peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.’

Singer’s letter concluded with a specific note about her using her social media as a place to speak out about the paternity test and claims.

It said: ‘We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as “private”) and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients.’

Thompson, who hails from Canada, is dad to two kids, son Prince, three, with ex girlfriend Jordan Craig, and daughter True, two, with Kardashian.

Family: Thompson is dad to two kids, son Prince, three, with ex girlfriend Jordan Craig, and daughter True, two, with Kardashian; pictured with Prince and True

Thompson and Kardashian split in February 2019 following two cheating scandals that rocked their almost three year relationship.

His first betrayal was revealed by Dailymail on April 10, 2018 – when he was caught cheating on her with strip club worker Lani Blair.

Other outlets soon followed with more women; Two days later, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True.

Despite the betrayal, Kardashian stayed with him; however news hit in February 2019 of him cheating on her with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

The duo are on good terms, as they amicably parent daughter True.

During the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed she is freezing embryos to have a second baby, and wants Thompson to be the sperm donor.

Good terms: During the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed she is freezing embryos to have a second baby, and wants Thompson to be the sperm donor; featured in an April episode

Recent: Thompson pictured with True this year

On Wednesday, Kardashian exploded at some of her social media followers after they criticized her for possibly being pregnant with Thompson’s child.

The star seemed fed up with the claims even saying she is ‘disgusted’ by the comments on the rumour; she went on to explain that is why she does not chat more with her fans and she wished they would focus more on ‘positivity.’

Source close to Khloe has told TMZ she is not pregnant yet.

Fans seem to think that Kardashian is pregnant with another daughter as she has been sharing posts that have pink in them; And followers think that because she has been taking selfies from the waist up that she is hiding a baby bump.

Khloe got right to the point on Wednesday morning.

Throwback: Despite the betrayal, Kardashian stayed with him; however news hit in February 2019 of him cheating on her with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods; pictured February 17, 2018 in LA

‘I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,’ said the daughter of Kris Jenner.

‘The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.’

Eight minutes later she was back to typing.

‘The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.’

And 15 minutes later the Good American designer added: ‘Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives.

‘I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.’