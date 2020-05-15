Tristan Thompson: Third Baby Mama Comes Forward, INSISTS He’s the Father of Her Child!



Earlier this week, rumors that Khloe Kardashian is once again pregnant by Tristan Thompson began to spread like wildfire on social media.



Today, Tristan is likely thanking his lucky stars that the allegations turned out to be untrue.



After all, the guy probably doesn’t want to hand over his entire NBA paycheck for child support payments.



Tristan already has one kid with Khloe and another with Jordan Craig.



Now, a third woman, Kimberly Alexander, has come forward to claim that he’s the father of her child.



Tristan denies it, and the situation could land everyone in court, including Khloe.



The bad news for Thompson is that he 100 precent did have sex with Alexander.



This much he admits.



The good news is, the two of them hooked up during his rookie year, way back in 2011-12.



And Alexander’s kid is either 4 or 5 years old.



According to a new report from TMZ, Tristan is claiming that he already took a DNA test, and the results proved that he was not the father.



Still, Alexander has persisted in her claim that he’s the dasd.



And that’s where Khloe comes in.



Along with Tristan, Khloe has retained the services of legal pitbull Marty Singer, and she’s ready to file a defamation suit against Alexander.



Tristan and Khloe reportedly both believe this is just a money grab and that Alexander is dragging their names through the mud during this process.



Khloe is on a warpath this week, and she’s clearly fed up with people making spurious claims about her family.



“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” she tweeted on Thursday in response to the pregnancy rumors.



“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”



The fact that she’s ready to sue Alexander indicates that Khloe 100 percent beliebes her ex’s side of the story.



But it’s interesting that this Kimberly woman is refusing to drop her claim despite the allegedly overwhelming evidence that Tristan is not the father of her child.



Maybe she knows something we don’t.



Or maybe she just really, really wants to get her hands on a hefty chunk of Tristan’s cash.