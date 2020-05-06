Trolls’ Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick Want to Be Paid for On Demand Release, Weren’t Told About VOD (Report)

Trolls World Tour was released on demand, instead of in theaters, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, a new report is suggesting the stars, including Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, were not told beforehand that this would be happening.

The stars were allegedly not told that the movie would be made available for rental at $20, and sources are telling THR that “this is not the sort of surprise such people usually like” because “compensation for big stars in animated films is largely tied to box office bonuses.”

Trolls World Tour is said to have made around $100 million so far, even though some say that the film “is still millions in the red” and may never recoup money.

THR continued that Justin and Anna‘s reps want them to be paid their fair share, reportedly seven figures, for their box office share.

Find out how you can watch Trolls World Tour right now.