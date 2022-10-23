Troops Arrest Suspected NIMC Officials in Niger Republic Enrolling Foreigners for NIN

Two suspected fake National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officials have been arrested in Niger Republic for allegedly enrolling non-Nigerians for National Identity Number (NUM).

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this during the biweekly briefing at the Defence Headquarters where he highlighted the achievements recorded by the military between October the 6th and 20th, 2022.

It was revealed that the suspects had visited Gagamari IDP camp in Niger Republic to register non-Nigerians in the IDP camp.

Items recovered from the suspects include National Identification Number (NIN) registration machine, printing machine, laminating machine, a computer tracking machine and a generator set among other items.

Consequently, during the weeks in focus, 31 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province members were neutralized, while 10 were arrested and 2 civilians rescued.

Furthermore, a total of 366 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprised of 23 adult males, 112 adult females and 231 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

According to the military spokesman, all recovered items, arrested terrorists, logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.

Source:Channels TV

