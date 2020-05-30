Jimmys Post

Troubled footy legend Mark ‘Bomber’ Thompson denies claims he shoved a man in the boot of his car

Troubled footy legend Mark ‘Bomber’ Thompson denies claims he shoved a man into the boot of his car following an argument over money

By Brett Lackey For Daily Mail Australia

Former AFL footy great Mark ‘Bomber’ Thompson has denied reports he shoved a man into a car boot after a fight over money. 

Thompson laughed off the claims by Seven News that he fought with a man in the Melbourne suburb of Yarraville on Tuesday. 

‘I’m fine mate, I never got into a fight,’ Thompson told The Herald Sun

Former AFL coach Mark Thompson leaves after his Magistrates Court Appearance on June 26, 2019 in Melbourne 

Thompson pictured when he was senior coach at Geelong in 2007 leading the team to two premierships

The former premiership winning player and coach said he had driven to the suburb to visit a friend who owed him money and had a verbal argument. 

‘It’s overblown. I couldn’t get him in the boot, he probably wouldn’t fit in my boot,’ he said. 

The 56-year-old said he went for a drive with the man and then dropped him off at his house later. 

‘He used my phone three times, no problems. I’ve known him for years, he’s a friend,’ he said. 

In an emotional interview in 2019 Thompson spoke of his two divorces and his controversial exit from AFL, saying he felt sad and isolated. 

‘All the people I’ve grown up with are around footy, and I don’t like footy any more. I don’t want to talk about footy, I haven’t seen footy,’ he said. 

Thompson captained Essendon from 1992-1995, leading the team to a premiership in 1993. 

He then moved into coaching, and was senior coach at Geelong for ten years, during which they won premierships in 2007 and 2009. 

He briefly went back to Essendon as assistant coach where he was involved in the supplements scandal in 2013 – which led to a $30,000 fine by the AFL Commission. 

After replacing James Hird as senior coach for the 2014 season he retired from coaching. 

Just three years later in 2018 his Port Melbourne house was raided by police. 

He was convicted in July 2019 for possessing methamphetamine, MDA, LSD, and unprescribed Xanax though associated trafficking charges were dropped by police. 

Mark Thompson and Kevin Sheedy of the Essendon Bombers holds aloft the premiership trophy after the 1993 AFL Grand Final

