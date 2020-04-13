Trowunna continues to lead the way during pandemic

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary has been closed for three weeks due to the pandemic but its animals still need to be fed and looked after at a cost of about $20,000 a month. For the last 40 years the sanctuary has been a pioneer for Tasmanian Devil’s conservation, breeding and friendly-image worldwide and hopes to continue. The park is internationally recognised for seven conservation programs, including its work with devils, quolls, birds of prey, bandicoots and more. A person shared a Facebook post promoting Trowunna’s animal ambassador program in a bid to help the conservation programs continue during the sanctuary’s closure. Owner Androo Kelly said there was no need to panic just yet but obviously it would be difficult in upcoming months. “Everything we make with business goes back into the animal management and Trowunna’s development,” he said. “If it wasn’t for that the devil program we wouldn’t of had that success in starting the breeding program. “Those sort of things you can’t just stop and start again, that’s a continuum. That’s why we have to maintain the integrity of those conservation programs.” IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Kelly thanked the person who shared the post and said the sanctuary was aiming to build its social media presence in the next few months to secure that type of support going forward. “In the long run we will require the support, because I don’t think we’re going to see tourists back for who knows how long,” he said. “It is business as usual as far as the animal care and the programs go, it’s just quite surreal with no visitors or no income.” Mr Kelly said the majority of staff had been kept on with the help of the Federal Government’s JobKeeper program. “That’s been fantastic to have that,” he said. “Obviously with what everyone is going through it’s good to have the support to maintain almost full employment.” To sponsor an ambassador animal visit www.trowunna.com.au or to make a donation through paypal visit http://paypal.me/TrowunnaWildlifePark. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

