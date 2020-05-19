Troy Deeney reveals he has REFUSED to return to Watford training amid coronavirus health fears

Troy Deeney has revealed he has refused to return to Watford training amid fears of compromising the health of his five-month old son.

The Watford striker has been vocal in his opposition against the Premier League‘s Project Restart plans and also raised concerns this week over a lack of screening for BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) players.

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday with the aim of the season getting back up and running behind closed doors next month, but Deeney has insisted he will not be taking part.

Troy Deeney told Eddie Hearn (L) and Tony Bellew (R) he has refused to train with Watford

The 31-year-old says the Premier League still need to answer a number of ‘simple’ questions

Speaking to Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew on Talk the Talk YouTube show, Deeney said: ‘We’re due back in this week. I’ve said I’m not going.

‘It only takes one to get infected. I don’t want to bring that home – my son is five months and he’s had breathing difficulties.

‘I don’t want to put him in more danger. You’ve got to drive back in the same dirty kit.

‘If I’m putting my clothing in with my son’s or my missus’ it’s more likely to be in the house.

Premier League side Watford will open the doors up to their training ground again on Tuesday

Watford ace (pictured with family) said he’s concerned of catching virus and bringing it home

‘I’ve lost my Dad, my Gran, my Grandad… I’ve more or less everyone that I care about.

‘So that, to me, is more important than a few quid in my back pocket.’

The 31-year-old added: ‘Within the meeting I asked very simple questions.

‘For Black, Asian and mixed ethnicities they are four times more likely to get the illness and twice as likely to have long lasting illness.

‘Is there any additional screening? Heart stuff to see if anyone has a problem?

‘I just said “If you don’t know the information, why would I put myself at risk?”‘