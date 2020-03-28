TRP Report Week 11: Kundali Bhagya maintains top spot while Naagin 4 re-enters the list | Bollywood Life

Hola friends, its time to update you all with the TRP list of week 11. It’s a little late but we have finally got to know how well the shows have fared in the last week. that also has us wondering when will we next get to see the TRP list as the production houses are shut owing to coronavirus. Anyway, let’s get going… Also Read – TRP Report Week 3: Kundali Bhagya retains top position while Choti Sarrdaarni ties with Indian Idol 11 for the fifth spot

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot yet again. Fans love this show too much. They absolutely adore Karan and Preeta, that is, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s chemistry. The drama surrounding Karan and Mahira’s wedding had kept everyone hooked to the show. With 3.1 million viewership impressions, the show has grabbed the first position on the list. Also Read – TRP Report Week 51: Naagin 4 opens at the top spot; Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka is on the second position

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

The adrenaline rush that one gets by watching Khatron Ke Khiladi is amazing. The Rohit Shetty hosted, stunt-based show is very popular among the masses. With about 3 million viewership impressions, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has grabbed the second spot on the list. Also Read – TRP Report Week 49: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka becomes the No.1 show; Bigg Boss 13 in top five

Kumkum Bhagya/ India’s Best Dancer/ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah/ The Kapil Sharma Show

Each of the above-mentioned shows has earned about 2.6 million viewership impressions, tying them in the third spot.

Choti Sarrdaarni/ Naagin 4

Choti Sarrdaarni has one steadily rising popularity charts. The unique has been one of the underdog shows of 2019 that has managed to attract the audience every week. Naagin 4 who had dipped for the past few weeks is back in the top 5 of the TRP list. With Rashami Desai’s entry, the show has managed to pull in the audience.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been showing a lot of Kartik and Naira moments which the fans are loving. Along with this, they have been also spreading awareness about the coronavirus through their show.

Well, that’s all this week. See you in the next

Meanwhile, vote for the Social Media Couple of the Year here:

For more scoops and updates from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.