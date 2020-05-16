Trudeau addresses Canadians at start of long weekend hampered by travel restrictions | CBC News

A one-time top-up to the Canada child benefit and efforts to support charities and women’s shelters through the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be among the topics Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses Saturday as the first long weekend of the season gets underway.

The federal government previously announced that families eligible for the benefit will receive an extra $300 per child as part of their regular May payment.

In April, Ottawa pledged $350 million in emergency funds to community groups and national charities that assist those made more vulnerable by the pandemic.

Those figures come on top of a separate $50-million federal contribution to help women’s shelters, sexual assault centres and similar facilities in Indigenous communities operate during the crisis.

Restrictions dash Canadians’ travel plans

While Canadians are being counselled to avoid travelling to their cottages during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau is expected to spend the first long weekend of the summer season travelling between two cottages.

In his case, the “cottages” are actually official prime ministerial residences — one of which has become his family’s primary residence during the crisis. The other has been turned into Trudeau’s primary office as he, like millions of other Canadians, works from home as much as possible to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The prime minister’s Saturday briefing comes at a time when travel plans for many Canadians this weekend will be hampered by travel restrictions and public health guidance to remain at home.

The restrictions have led to a bleak summer for Canada’s tourism and travel industry, with the country’s largest airline announcing plans to slash its workforce by at least half.

In a memo sent to staff Friday, Air Canada said it expects to lay off “approximately 50 to 60 per cent” of the company’s 38,000 employees in an effort to rebuild after the crisis.