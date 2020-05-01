Trudeau expected to announce new gun control measures today | CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce new gun control measures Friday, including a ban on some “assault-style” firearms, less than two weeks after the Nova Scotia tragedy.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has drawn up a list of firearms that are expected to be on the ban list and it includes weapons used in recent mass shootings both here in Canada and south of the border.

CBCNews.ca will carry Trudeau’s remarks live at 11 a.m. ET.

Radio-Canada obtained an early draft of the list. Firearms like the M16, M4, AR-10 and AR-15 rifles will be banned; those styles were used in the Sandy Hook, New Zealand, Las Vegas and Orlando mass shootings. There are an estimated 83,572 in Canada.

The Ruger Mini-14s, the type of firearm used in the École Polytechnique shooting, is also on the list. There are an estimated 16,859 in Canada.

The M14 rifle, used in the Moncton shooting, is also expected to be banned. There are an estimated 5,229 in Canada.

The department will hold a technical briefing with reporters later today on the changes, which are expected to be enacted by an order-in-council, or cabinet decree.

Trudeau said Thursday that there’s no place for these sorts of deadly firearms in Canada.

“There is no need in Canada for guns designed to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time,” he said.

“That was a commitment that we made in the last election and it’s something on which there is a large consensus by Canadians who want to see less violence and fewer deaths from gun violence in this country.”