Trudeau says talks continue with U.S. about border troops | CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says talks continue with the United States about a proposal to station American troops near the shared border.

Canadian officials voiced their opposition on Thursday after sources began leaking information about the proposal. Later that day, a Wall Street Journal report, citing a source, said Trump was going to drop the proposal.

When asked about the newspaper article during his daily news briefings outside his home Friday morning, Trudeau would only say that talks continue.

“When we have more information, we’ll share it,” he said. “We continue to to engage closely in back-and-forths with the American administration on many, many issues around the border.”

President Donald Trump was asked about the possibility of sending reinforcements to the northern border during a press conference Thursday evening.

“We have very strong deployments on the southern border, with Mexico. We had some troops up in Canada. But I’ll find out about that,” he said, before suddenly launching into a tangent on steel tariffs.

The two countries already have a mutual ban in place on non-essential travel across the border, which includes trips for recreational purposes.

WATCH: Canada ‘strongly opposed’ to U.S. troops at border, says Freeland