Trudeau wants speedy passage of wage subsidy bill, Scheer says negotiations continue on virtual Parliament | CBC News

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said today the Official Opposition is still negotiating with the federal Liberal government on some aspects of the wage subsidy bill — and on a plan to hold virtual sittings of Parliament while the pandemic limits travel options for MPs and senators.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said businesses hit hard by the pandemic need support as quickly as possible and the government’s proposed wage package shouldn’t depend on the outcome of negotiations on arranging a virtual Parliament. He said those details “about furthering our democracy” could be sorted out in the days ahead.

The legislation implementing the emergency wage subsidy has been drafted and Parliament was to meet this week to pass the bill.

The government wants to secure opposition approval of the bill before reconvening Parliament to avoid a repeat of the last emergency session.

In the legislation introduced at that session, Bill C-13, the government included some extraordinary tax-and-spend powers for cabinet that were vehemently opposed by the opposition parties. That led to protracted late-night negotiations in the halls of Parliament.

This week, government House leader Pablo Rodriquez has been locked in negotiations with Candice Bergen, the Conservative House leader, and representatives of the other opposition parties on proposed amendments to the wage subsidy bill. The Conservatives had said that, as the legislation stands now, it could unfairly leave some businesses without any support.

Trudeau said today the government is open to “tweaks.”

“We look forward to working with them on suggestions or amendments that they have,” Trudeau said, adding that those amendments have to address the wage subsidy legislation itself.

“There seems to be a sense from the Official Opposition that this is a moment to define or determine how Parliament will function in the coming weeks and they are negotiating around the structures.”

Watch: Scheer says Parliament must sit again to fix legislation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with reporters on Thursday 1:16

When asked what he would be doing over the Easter weekend, the prime minister said he’d be focused on the wage subsidy legislation.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if Parliament would be called to sit for an usual weekend session.

In a letter to the prime minister sent Wednesday, Scheer said he wanted Trudeau to commit to “regular opportunities for myself and other opposition leaders to question you, as we normally would during question period.”

He said the government should also agree to weekly committee meetings — accountability measures he said would prevent Parliament from “rushing through” flawed emergency legislation.

The first pandemic aid package did not include the mechanisms necessary to implement the emergency wage subsidy, which was pitched by Finance Minister Bill Morneau last week.

The government initially proposed a 10 per cent wage subsidy for small and medium businesses before implementing a much more extensive subsidy program in response to pressure from the opposition and lobby groups.

Scheer said Parliament has a role to play during this pandemic and the government must be held to account by the opposition parties.

He said he understands it would not be feasible to have all 338 MPs gather in Ottawa, given current public health warnings, but a smaller contingent could make the trip or meet virtually.

Scheer said the media receive regular briefings from ministers and the opportunity to ask questions at ministerial press conferences — and so too should the opposition parties.

“Obviously, we would like to see as many of those sessions take place as possible,” Scheer said Thursday at a press conference in Regina.

“You get better results when you have a second set of eyes go over the legislation. You get a better bill, you get a better program, if opposition parties can highlight concerns and challenge ministers.”

Watch: Trudeau is asked what is holding up Parliament’s return to pass financial relief

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says it’s hard to avoid mistakes in legislation when Parliament is not in session. 0:53

Scheer said payments from the wage subsidy are still six weeks away and the ongoing negotiations won’t have any material impact on when businesses will have access to federal funds, which are designed to cover up to 75 per cent of the pre-crisis wages paid by businesses.

A senior Department of Finance official, speaking on background to reporters at a technical briefing last week, said the government planned to roll the funds out in three to six weeks — a timeline that might now be affected by the parliamentary delays.