True Thompson, 1, Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Mom Khloe Kardashian Proudly Films

True Thompson is one happy camper in quarantine! The toddler looked so cute as she danced around rocking a hoodie from cousin Stormi Webster’s birthday party!

True Thompson, 1, is living her best life! The adorable baby just stole the show as mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, took a sweet snap of her busting a move to ’70s classic “Sing A Song” by legends Earth, Wind & Fire! True was soaking up the sun (and that Vitamin D) as she hopped and skipped around her spacious backyard with her trusty Abby Cadabby Muppets doll. At one point, she really got into the infectious beat as she hilariously wiggled her whole body to the tune as the group sang “Sing a song…” There’s nothing like some good music to get through these tough times.

We can’t get over how big True — who turns 2-years-old on April 12 — was looking! Just like her glam mom, True was showing off her signature cozy style with her hair in a top-knot bun, a blush pink pair of leggings and comfy black Ugg-style boots. She also gave her cousin Stormi Webster, 2, a shoutout by rocking her Stormi World hoodie loud and proud! The black pullovers were gifted at Stormi’s massive February soiree — hosted by her mom Kylie Jenner, of course — and reads “2 Is Better Than One” on the front. The coveted sweatshirt also features Stormi’s face on the back in a similar fashion to her dad Travis Scott‘s Astroworld album. The two toddlers are often spotted having playdates and hanging out together, so we can imagine they are missing each other’s company!

From the yard, Khloe and True made their way into True’s gigantic playhouse for a visit with the toddler’s baby doll (who was happily sitting in her very own high chair). “Who you talkin’ to? You’re saying hi? Where’s your baby?” Khloe sweetly asked True, who answered “Here!” The toddler then decided it was time to start planning an imaginary “lunch,” and hilariously pulled out her toy fruits-and-veggies. “Are you going to cook for me?” Khloe then said, as True curtly answered “No,” quickly correcting herself with a cheery “Yes! Yay!” We died at her little voice saying “Mommy” and at just how much she’s already talking!

The cute videos came just a night after Khloe revealed that True’s dad and her ex Tristan Thompson was at her house for the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Thursday, Mar. 26! “I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK,” Khloe surprisingly tweeted, later clarifying that, despite in quarantine, Tristan stops by to visit his daughter.