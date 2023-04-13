Truecaller Introduces Live Caller ID for iPhone

Global communications platform, Truecaller has introduced a major new update which will bolster an improved and more secure communication experience for iPhone users worldwide.

This is a first of its kind, with the complete Live Caller ID experience now available on iPhone. Through an integration with the virtual assistant Siri, users on iPhone will know who is calling and be provided with the same quality of information as users of Truecaller on Android.

Speaking on the new development, Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO at Truecaller, said the company continues to focus on users’ requirements, thriving to meet them with innovative solutions and offers.

“We are witnessing strong user growth on iPhones in many countries and are constantly innovating on the platform to provide an even better communication experience to our users, he said.

“In this update, our team applied a lot of creativity by building a Siri-based Live Caller ID experience. By saying “Hey Siri, search Truecaller” iPhone users get the same excellent Live Caller ID experience as Android users when receiving a call. The features are fun and easy to use. They are in line with our mission to create reliable communication and make the future of communication smarter, safer, and more efficient for our users. We are very excited about this update and will continue to innovate on the iOS platform.”

The New Features Include:

Live Caller ID through Siri: Whenever an iPhone user receives an incoming call from an unknown number, they can simply say “Hey Siri, Search Truecaller”. The app will then do a quick search and present it on the calling screen itself. This new feature is exclusively available to Premium subscribers of Truecaller on iOS 16 and newer.

How to setup Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone:

Go to the Premium tab within the app and click on ‘Add to Siri’. (This helps you add the shortcut with one tap. The first time you use this feature, you will be asked to allow access for Truecaller; choose ‘Always allow’ to avoid being prompted again.)

After you have set up the Siri shortcut in Step 1, whenever you get an incoming call, simply say ‘Hey Siri, search Truecaller’ and Truecaller will instantly tell you who is calling.

2X Better Spam Detection: As a part of this new update, Truecaller has also enhanced its spam detection capabilities to better identify and protect users from spam calls. Premium subscribers will receive automatic updates to the spam list, while free users can manually update the spam list to ensure best safe and efficient communication.

Comments: You can now read other members’ feedback on spammers as well as contribute comments of your own. This empowers users to report on their own experience while further enhancing Truecaller’s spam detection capabilities with community input.

Revamped SMS Filtering: Now incoming SMS messages will be automatically categorized into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk. This feature is now live for iOS 16 and newer in India, South Africa, and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other countries.







Advertisements







