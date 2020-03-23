Trump Administration Gives Apple More Tariff Relief

OAKLAND, Calif. — U.S. trade officials removed tariffs on the Apple Watch, the latest Apple device to avoid the United States-China trade war that had once looked like a dire threat to the company’s business.

The U.S. trade representative’s office said in a letter on Friday that it had granted Apple’s request that the Apple Watch, which is assembled in China, be exempt from tariffs. Apple had argued that it had not found a way to make the watch outside China to meet American demand for the device over the next year.

The Apple Watch was subject to the latest round of tariffs in the trade war, which were cut to 7.5 percent from 15 percent in a trade deal signed this year.

While Apple is among the biggest and most prominent importers of goods assembled in China, the company has mostly avoided tariffs on its major products throughout the yearslong trade war.