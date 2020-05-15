Trump Annihilated Online Over Claim ‘We’d Have Very Few Cases’ Without Testing

In a bizarre attempt to explain away the United States’ high COVID-19 case count and simultaneously boast about the number of tests conducted, President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that without testing, there would be fewer coronavirus cases.

“Don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? We do more testing,” Trump said following a tour of a medical supply distributor in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”

He claimed that the media “don’t want to write” this “common sense” explanation for the U.S. case count, which on Thursday surpassed 1.4 million ― more than five times greater than any other country has reported. More than 85,800 people in the U.S. have died.

It is true that the U.S. has conducted the most tests, however, testing per capita ― a much more meaningful metric as a measure of success ― lags behind several other countries, including Russia, Italy, Germany, Spain and Canada. Experts continue to emphasize that widespread testing and contact tracing are the cornerstones of a successful strategy against the further spread of the virus.