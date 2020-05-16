Trump Bashes Reporter Rattled By Maskless Anti-Lockdown Protester

President Donald Trump took time out from the COVID-19 crisis Friday to attack a journalist on Twitter after the newsman nervously dodged a maskless lock-down protester who deliberately invaded the reporter’s social distancing space.

Trump slammed the TV report about the protesters on New York’s Long Island on Thursday — which included demonstrators berating the reporter — as “fake news.” But everything was captured on film by journalist Kevin Vesey for a report on the protest on News 12 Long Island.

“FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL,” Trump posted on Twitter with a link to one of the videos Vesey posted showing him being menaced by the protesters.