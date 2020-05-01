Trump Called Out To His Face After Blaming Obama For ‘Broken’ Coronavirus Tests

President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, on Thursday for leaving him with faulty tests for coronavirus infections.

“The last administration left us nothing,” Trump said. “We started off with bad, broken tests and obsolete tests.”

But Obama left office in 2017 and COVID-19 didn’t exist until last year, as CNN’s Jim Acosta was quick to point out to the president.

“You say ‘broken tests,’” Acosta said. “It’s a new virus, so how could the tests be broken?”

Trump was unfazed by the timeline.

“We had broken tests. We had tests that were obsolete. We had tests that didn’t take care of people,” Trump said. He then attacked the Obama administration’s handling of the H1N1 swine flu outbreak, complete with a couple of digs at former Vice President Joe Biden: