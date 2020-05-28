Trump Claims He’d Quit Twitter ‘If We Had Fair Press In This Country’

President Donald Trump really wants to quit Twitter, he claims, but he just … can’t.

Not yet, anyway.

The president admitted his lingering attraction to the social media platform to reporters on Thursday while signing an executive order designed to weaken legal protections for social media companies.

Trump signed the order a couple of days after Twitter appended fact-check links to his tweets claiming mail-in voting is rife with fraud.

Reporters watching the president sign the order attempted to ask a logical question: If you’re not happy with Twitter, why not just not use it?

The president claimed he really would put the kibosh on Twitter if he didn’t have to deal with unfair reporting by the press.