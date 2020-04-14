Trump cuts funding to WHO

Donald Trump has announced the US will cease funding the World Health Organisation.

Speaking at the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday, President Trump accused the global health organisation of severely mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to stop funding of the WHO while a review is conducted to assess the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” President Trump said.

He accused the WHO of costing human lives when it opposed his travel ban, saying they “put political correctness above human lives”.

“So much death has been caused by their mistakes,” the president said.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

media_camera President Donald Trump said the US will cut funding the WHO. Alex Brandon/AP

In a scathing attack on the UN agency, he accused the WHO of failing to investigate “credible reports of what was happening in Wuhan” if the reports didn’t match up with official Chinese government accounts.

“They’ve deprived the international scientific community of essential data,” Mr Trump said.

The President said the WHO’s decision to oppose his travel ban on flights from China in January could have potentially killed thousands of Americans. The travel ban was criticised by the WHO at the time.

“One of the (WHO’s) most dangerous decisions was to oppose travel restrictions between the United States and China.”

The president said his decision to proceed with the travel ban in January “saved thousands and thousands of lives”.

“Look at the rest of the world. Look at Europe,” the President said. “Other countries left their borders open to China,” he said.

“(Those countries) have problems, the likes of which no one can believe.”

“The decision to keep borders open put political correctness above human life.”

“We have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to good use,” the President said.

More to come

Originally published as Trump cuts funding to WHO