Trump extends shutdown to April 30 as social distancing begins to slow down death rate – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Amid signs that social distancing measures are helping decelerate the death rate from coronavirus infection, the United States has extended its lockdown guidelines to April 30 after President Donald Trump on Sunday accepted expert projections that 100,000-200,000 people could die of coronavirus infection notwithstanding with such a shutdown.
Even holding the death count down to between 100,000, a “horrible number” as it is, would be better than the initial projection of 2.2 million deaths without such mitigation numbers, Trump said at his daily wrangle with the media, echoing experts who persuaded him to walk back on his desire to reopen America for business by Easter Sunday, April 12.
Trump was persuaded into extending the lockdown after the two lead experts on the mission to slow down the coronavirus transmission, Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Brix, made a compelling presentation to him of latest data showing mitigation efforts were showing results, and not extending them. Having successfully made the case for extending the lockdown, they called the President heeding their advice – which will have a ripple effect across the world — a “wise and prudent decision,” even though Trump had chafed at such advice last week, complaining that if it were left to doctors, they would shut the country for a long time.
The extension of the lockdown came even as the country was shaken by some high profile coronavirus deaths and scenes from New York City, where hospitals are now extending facilities into public places, including the famed Central Park in midtown Manhattan, parts of which was turned into a field hospital to manage the flood of patients.
Among the prominent victims claimed by Covid19 in New York over the weekend was CBS TV producer Maria Mercader, a cancer survivor for 20 years who was felled by the coronavirus in two weeks, and Wall Street executive Peregrine “Peg” Broadbent, both in their 50s. There were reports of two nurses’ deaths and several medical personnel falling ill.
Unprecedented scenes flooded out of New York City over the weekend with footage of dead bodies being loaded into refrigerated trucks parked outside hospitals. Although 98 people died in a space of seven hours on Sunday of Covid-19 and complications arising from it, both the infections spread and fatalities seemed to be slowing down amid strict measures by state and city officials, including threats of a $ 500 fine for those violating the lockdown without good reason.
Despite the scary headlines and footage, death from coronavirus in NYC dropped on Sunday with 304 fatalities reported, down from Saturday’s 485 deaths and Friday’s 398.
Trump meanwhile continued to scrap with journalists, critics, and opposition figures amid stories of raw courage and endurance by the country’s doctors and healthcare professionals who are putting their own lives on line. He berated an African-American journalist, who seem to be his favorite targets, for not being positive and for being “threatening” even though the scribe in question had asked a perfectly valid question quite politely (“you’ve said repeatedly that you think that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, they don’t actually need…How is that going to impact how you fill these orders for ventilators or for masks?”)
Having denied he had said anything like that, Trump then went on to make the extraordinary suggestion that US healthcare workers may be stealing or selling surgical masks or hoarding them for themselves because the demand for masks in a New York hospital has gone up from 10,000 to 20,000 to 300,000. “Where are the masks going? Are they going out the back door?” Trump asked at a trademark rambling Rose Garden press briefing, asking the media to investigate his suspicions. On Monday, Trump unloaded on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her a “sick puppy” after she accused the President of fiddling when people are dying.
