Trump Flips Out At Fox News Again: Hope Roger Ailes ‘Is Looking Down’

President Donald Trump went after Fox News on Twitter yet again on Friday, this time invoking its late CEO and chairman Roger Ailes.

Trump, in response to a Fox News poll showing him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden nationwide, first suggested the network should “fire their Fake Pollster.”

In a second tweet, Trump said he hoped Ailes — who left the network in 2016 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that cost the network millions of dollars in settlements ― is “looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!”