Trump Gripes That Fox News Is ‘Doing Nothing’ To Get Him Reelected

President Donald Trump complained Thursday that Fox News wasn’t aiding his bid to remain in the White House. “Many will disagree, but Fox News is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd,” he tweeted. The president praised some “GREAT” people at his favored network, but listed several names he considered “garbage,” including anchor Neil Cavuto, who harshly criticized Trump this week for claiming he’s taking the unproven and potentially dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine to protect against the coronavirus. “This will kill you,” the anchor warned at-risk viewers.

Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd. Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real “garbage” littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

“They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies,” Trump wrote of the Fox News personalities he considered critical. “All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

