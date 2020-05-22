Trump jokes he wants to run against Hillary Clinton AGAIN as his team try to paint Biden as corrupt

Donald Trump has said in private that he wishes he could run against Hillary Clinton again in 2020, a Thursday report revealed.

The president privately joked last month, two sources close to the president told the Daily Beast, about how great it would be if presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden ultimately didn’t secure the nomination this summer and Clinton would have to step in.

The individuals claimed the president jested about how fun it would be to beat her harder than he did in 2016, where Trump won the electoral college but not the popular vote.

A half-dozen Trump administration and campaign aides said that there is a concerted effort from the president to ‘make Biden the new Hillary,’ according to the report.

Trump’s campaign has attempted to paint Biden as a cheap knock off of Clinton.

‘Joe Biden just told his wealthy liberal donors that Trump supporters are a bunch of racist xenophobes,’ Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted in April. ‘Biden is picking up right where Hillary left off!”

One campaign official said the president wants to have the opportunity to accuse Biden of things he used to throw Clinton’s way, like being involved in shady foreign dealings, embracing ‘corruption,’ or being an immigrant-loving elitist.

A senior Trump administration official, however, said ‘But only Hillary Clinton is Hillary Clinton.’

‘It would be nice, for sure, if we were running against a replica of Hillary,’ the official noted.

Some of the president’s lieutenants have started longing for the good ol’ days of Clinton v. Trump.

Clinton proved to be an easy target for the president, and his ultra-loyalist fans ate up his anti-Clinton bits at his massive campaign rallies – including chants of ‘Lock her up!’

Trump also was able to target Clinton for corruption allegations, an ‘establishment’ image, her handling of sexual-midsoncudct claims against her husband and a myriad of other scandals.

‘Joe Biden’s not Hillary Clinton, thank God,’ a senior Biden adviser said when posed with the potential of Trump’s campaign trying to paint the former vice president as a Clinton clone.

Despite being a career politician, Biden has had a relatively drama-free career in public office – no matter how hard Trump’s campaign tries to paint his opposition that way.

Trump has attempted to wage attacks against Biden for his son’s business dealings in Ukraine, which the president tried to link to the impeachment investigation.

He also has focused on the allegations former Senate staffer Tara Reade made earlier this year, when she revealed in March accusations that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him on Capitol Hill in 1993.

But several polls have revealed the attacks have had little effect as Biden has maintained a lead over Trump.

A recent internal poll with the Trump reelection campaign showed the president losing steam in several key battleground states.

Republicans claim part of Biden’s advantage against Trump’s attacks is that he was never perceived as a ‘boogeyman’ among the GOP, while Clinton was painted that way for decades prior to Trump’s decision to run for president.

‘While Biden has universal name-ID, unlike Hillary Clinton he hasn’t spent the last two decades as the principal boogeyman among conservatives, and beyond that, he’s generally been pretty undefined politically, other than the fact that he was Barack Obama’s VP,’ a Republican close to the Trump campaign said.

‘For now, Americans are focused on the virus,’ the individual continued. ‘I think that by the summer, people will start paying more attention to the race between Biden and Trump—and you’ll be seeing his open wounds get picked at more and more.’