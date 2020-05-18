Trump May Extend Freeze In Funding To World Health Organization: Reports

President Donald Trump may extend a temporary freeze on payments to the World Health Organization amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to several media reports.

Axios first reported Sunday the president was “leaning” toward keeping the freeze in place and The Wall Street Journal noted Trump had grown skeptical of an internal plan to restore limited funding to the agency.

The outlets said Trump could make a decision as early as this week.

The reports come just a day after Trump said the White House was considering restoring about 10% of U.S. funding to the health agency after he abruptly ended the country’s contributions last month. At the time, the president said he had grown frustrated with WHO and claimed the organization had “failed in its basic duty” as the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

That frustration appeared to mellow in recent days and Fox News reported late Friday that the Trump administration had drafted a proposal to “pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to WHO. Traditionally, the U.S. has been WHO’s largest donor and the country contributed more than $400 million in 2019, or about 15% of its total budget.