Trump Officials Are Said to Press Spies to Link Virus and Wuhan Labs

Some American officials have become convinced that Beijing is not sharing all it knows.

Among Mr. Trump’s top aides, Mr. Pompeo in particular has tried to hammer China over the lab. On Wednesday, he said that the United States still had not “gained access” to the main campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, one of two sites that American officials who favor the lab accident theory have focused on, along with the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention.