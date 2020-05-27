Trump Plays the Old Conspiracy Theory Hits

Good morning and welcome to On Politics, a daily political analysis of the 2020 elections based on reporting by New York Times journalists.
President Trump walked to the Rose Garden on Tuesday with Vice President Mike Pence.
Gretchen Whitmer’s husband rocks the boat in Michigan.
What Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, is calling a “failed attempt at humor” by her husband has landed them both in hot water.
The state’s first gentleman, Mark Mallory, reportedly tried to persuade the operators at a northern Michigan marina to help put his boat in the water at their vacation home near Elk Rapids for the Memorial Day weekend.
When the owner said that wasn’t possible, Mallory asked if it would make a difference that he was married to the governor, according to the dock operating company, which was apparently peeved and retold the story on Facebook in a post that has since been deleted.
Republicans pounced. Some noted that Whitmer had said last week that even though the state’s lockdown rules had been relaxed, Michiganders should be cautious about converging on Lake Michigan beach towns with fewer hospital beds that could not accommodate a surge in coronavirus cases.
“There can’t be two sets of rules, one for the people of Michigan and another for the governor,” said the Michigan Republican Party chairwoman, Laura Cox. “Using your wife’s political office to score favors is not a laughing matter.”
Whitmer said Tuesday that her husband had been trying to make a joke that wasn’t particularly funny.
“Knowing it wouldn’t make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue,” she said. “He thought it might get a laugh. It didn’t. And to be honest, I wasn’t laughing either when it was relayed to me, because I knew how it would be perceived. He regrets it, and I wish it wouldn’t have happened.”
But she did say that threats against her and her family in the midst of a public health crisis had taken a toll.
“My family has had men with automatic rifles standing in view of our front window outside of our home,” she said. “We have read the vile things people have said and written in response to my stay home, stay safe order. My daughters have seen the likeness of their mother, hung from a noose in effigy,” she said. “We need to rise to the occasion and not devolve into our worst selves. Let’s all try to show a little kindness. That goes for my family and for yours.”
