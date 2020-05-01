Trump Press Secretary Praises His Pandemic Response In The Most Awkward Way
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hailed President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as “unprecedented” in a tweet on Thursday.
Many tweeters agreed with the assessment, below.
But not in the way that McEnany was likely hoping.
Instead, her critics argued that the slow and haphazard way in which the Trump administration responded to the outbreak had indeed never been seen before:
Unprecedented, but in a way that you absolutely didn’t mean
— D Weisenfeld Isn’t Injecting Disinfectant 🍌 (@DWeisenfeld) April 30, 2020
Unprecedentedly bad response. More deaths than Vietnam, which Trump also didn’t help in.
— Political Observer (@PoliticalServer) April 30, 2020
Unprecedented is right. No response to anything has been this bad ever.
— Craig Miller (@JstTheTp) April 30, 2020
It’s unprecedented because he screwed up so bad. He should resign now.
— David Scott (@dscottsf) April 30, 2020
The only thing unprecedented here is that for the first in history we have a president that accepts no responsibility for anything. https://t.co/6CRNBIFA9E
— Bob Levine (@idguy) April 30, 2020
Some might say unpresidented.
— LauraB’sAtHome🏡🖋 (@lulujb520) April 30, 2020
Yep 60,000 plus dead in less than 3 months. Unprecedented indeed.
— VegasLife (@VegasLife9) April 30, 2020
Oh, his response is unprecedented all right, but not in a good way
— surecantpickem (@surecantpickem) April 30, 2020
UNPRECEDENTED VIRUS RESPONSE FROM DEAR LEADER, WHO SLAYED THE INVISIBLE ENEMY WITH HIS OWN BARE, LARGE HANDS. TRULY A DEMON SLAYER WHO STANDS BETWEEN US AND THE ABYSS. https://t.co/3amDwydd8K
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 30, 2020
Trump can’t have it both ways….
Be the Leader of the Country but “don’t take responsibility at all”
— Samir (@PackersFavreFan) April 30, 2020
You can’t have it both ways. Lying and misinforming the public when Trump speaks and contradicts his health experts.
Oh wait, that’s exactly what he’s been doing for the past three months. Lying to the nation as the body count soars.
62,000+ Americans are dead thanks to Trump.
— lawhawk (@lawhawk) April 30, 2020
