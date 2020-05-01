Trump Press Secretary Praises His Pandemic Response In The Most Awkward Way

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hailed President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as “unprecedented” in a tweet on Thursday.

Many tweeters agreed with the assessment, below.

But not in the way that McEnany was likely hoping.

Instead, her critics argued that the slow and haphazard way in which the Trump administration responded to the outbreak had indeed never been seen before:

