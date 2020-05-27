Trump Pushes a Conspiracy Theory That Falsely Accuses a TV Host of Murder

“As her husband, I feel that one of my marital obligations is to protect her memory as I would have protected her in life,” he wrote. “There has been a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories since the day she died. I realize that may sound like an exaggeration, unfortunately it is the verifiable truth. Because of this, I have struggled to move forward with my life.”

Peter Baker reported from Washington, and Maggie Astor from New York. Davey Alba contributed reporting from New York.