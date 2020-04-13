Trump Re-Election Efforts Raise $212 Million for First Quarter of 2020

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said Monday they had raised $212 million in the first three months of 2020, a signal that despite a global pandemic that has put a halt on high-dollar fund-raising events, Mr. Trump’s operation has continued to raise money at a brisk clip.

The campaign and committee said they had raised more than $63 million in March, a month that saw much of the country retreat into quarantine as part of a nationwide effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and had a combined $240 million in cash on hand. The two groups also said they had raised more than $677 million in total over the re-election cycle, noting that was $270 million more than President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign had raised at the same point in the 2012 campaign cycle.

“Trump and the R.N.C. are on track to have $400 million cash on hand by July 4, an incredibly strong financial position in this political environment,” said Scott W. Reed, a senior political strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The strong quarter for a campaign that has been well-funded from the start served as the latest reminder of the cash advantage that the incumbent president has over former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic nominee. Mr. Biden faces the same headwinds as Mr. Trump when it comes to raising money from big donors at in-person events, but has a huge cash gap he needs to close.