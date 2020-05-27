Trump Said, ‘I Have the Best Words.’ Now They’re Hers.

She captures her Trump entirely through pantomime. She crosses her arms and bounces on her heels, like a CEO filibustering through a meeting while the staff suffers. Plenty of wags seized on Mr. Trump’s bleach prescription for easy jokes, but her performance gets at something deeper: the peacocky entitlement of the longtime boss who is used to having his every whim indulged, his every thought-doodle praised as a Michelangelo.