Trump says Biden’s ‘doesn’t remember what he did yesterday’

President Donald Trump said former Vice President was never known as a ‘smart person’ as he struggled to name positive things about the presumptive Democrat presidential candidate.

In a brief clip for Sunday’s ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’, Trump quickly lambasted Biden as being forgetful when asked what Biden’s ‘strongest feature’ was as a competitor.

‘Well I would have said experience but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,’ the president said in the brief interview segment.

‘So how is that experience. He has been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.’

When asked to name one good thing about Biden, Trump could not think of something off the top of his head.

But when asked about negatives things, he claimed he could ‘talk about weak points all day long.’

The show is scheduled to air on Sinclair sites at 9.30am EDT on Sunday.

Almost 100,000 have died from the coronavirus in recent months and some 39million Americans have filed for unemployment as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S.

A recent poll from AP’s NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has shown that just 41 per cent of American’s approve of his job performance. But the president praises his administration’s performance.

‘No country has ever done better than what we were doing just a number of months ago and we had to turn it off to save a lot of lives, which we’ve done,’ Trump said. ‘And now we’re opening it up again and I think we’re going to get our economy back fast.’

Trump also blamed China for why the pandemic has caused so much damage to the American way of life.

‘They could have stopped it. Either it was incompetent or they didn’t want to – both are not very acceptable,’ he said.