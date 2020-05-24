Jimmys Post

Trump says Biden’s ‘doesn’t remember what he did yesterday’

Trump says Biden’s ‘doesn’t remember what he did yesterday’

Trump says Biden’s biggest strength should be his experience but the Democrat ‘doesn’t remember what he did yesterday’ in new Memorial Day interview

  • In a brief clip for Sunday’s ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’, Trump quickly lambasted Biden as being forgetful when asked what Biden’s ‘strongest feature’ 
  •  ‘Well I would have said experience but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,’ the president said 
  • When asked to name one good thing about Biden, Trump could not think of something off the top of his head
  • But when asked about negatives things, he claimed he could ‘talk about weak points all day long’
  • The show is scheduled to air on Sinclair sites at 9.30am EDT on Sunday

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: | Updated:

President Donald Trump said former Vice President was never known as a ‘smart person’ as he struggled to name positive things about the presumptive Democrat presidential candidate. 

In a brief clip for Sunday’s ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’, Trump quickly lambasted Biden as being forgetful when asked what Biden’s ‘strongest feature’ was as a competitor.  

‘Well I would have said experience but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,’ the president said in the brief interview segment.

Scroll down for video 

In a brief clip for Sunday’s ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’, Trump quickly lambasted Biden as being forgetful when asked what Biden’s ‘strongest feature’

‘So how is that experience. He has been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.’

When asked to name one good thing about Biden, Trump could not think of something off the top of his head. 

But when asked about negatives things, he claimed he could ‘talk about weak points all day long.’ 

The show is scheduled to air on Sinclair sites at 9.30am EDT on Sunday. 

'Well I would have said experience but he doesn't really have experience because I don't think he remembers what he did yesterday,' the president said. The pair pictured with former President Obama on January 20, 2017.

‘Well I would have said experience but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,’ the president said. The pair pictured with former President Obama on January 20, 2017.

When asked to name one good thing about Biden, Trump could not think of something off the top of his head

When asked to name one good thing about Biden, Trump could not think of something off the top of his head

Almost 100,000 have died from the coronavirus in recent months and some 39million Americans have filed for unemployment as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S.

A recent poll from AP’s NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has shown that just 41 per cent of American’s approve of his job performance. But the president praises his administration’s performance. 

‘No country has ever done better than what we were doing just a number of months ago and we had to turn it off to save a lot of lives, which we’ve done,’ Trump said. ‘And now we’re opening it up again and I think we’re going to get our economy back fast.’

Trump also blamed China for why the pandemic has caused so much damage to the American way of life. 

‘They could have stopped it. Either it was incompetent or they didn’t want to – both are not very acceptable,’ he said. 

A recent poll from AP's NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has shown that just 41 per cent of American's approve of his job performance during the pandemic

A recent poll from AP’s NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has shown that just 41 per cent of American’s approve of his job performance during the pandemic

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *