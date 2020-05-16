Trump Says He Is Considering Restoring A Small Fraction Of WHO Funding

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that his administration may partially fund the World Health Organization one month after he abruptly halted U.S. contributions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. may send 10% of “what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments,” Trump wrote, calling the plan “just one of numerous concepts being considered.”

Trump has pinned the massive scale of the outbreak in part on the global public health organization, claiming without evidence that it was too lenient on China as the virus began spreading there. The president has steadfastly refused to take any responsibility for the U.S. government’s slow response, despite the unprecedented loss of American lives.

Until April, the U.S. was the WHO’s largest contributor, sending $400 million in 2019 ― or roughly 15% of the group’s overall budget.

The group needs more funding than ever to help combat the devastating pandemic, and Trump’s decision was met with widespread condemnation at home and abroad.