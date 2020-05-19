Trump Says He Wants Mike Pompeo To Work, Not ‘Wash Dishes’ If His Wife Isn’t Around

President Donald Trump apparently expects Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s wife to wash the dishes in the Pompeo household, he indicated at his press briefing Monday.

And when his family isn’t around, it’s apparently OK for Pompeo to use taxpayer-funded federal employees — including the Secret Service — to do his domestic chores, Trump said.

“Now I have you telling me about dog walking, washing dishes. And you know what? I’d rather have him [Pompeo] on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there or his kids aren’t there … it’s so stupid,” Trump said.

Trump called Pompeo a “high-quality person” and a “brilliant guy,” and said he didn’t see anything wrong with the secretary of state asking a “Secret Service person or somebody” to walk his dog.

“Maybe he’s busy,” Trump said before imagining a conversation Pompeo might have with an officer: “I’m talking to Kim Jong Un … Please walk my dog.”