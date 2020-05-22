Trump says he would like to send reporters to space for a while

Jimmys Post

Trump threatens to remove funding from Michigan

US President Donald Trump has threatened to remove funding to Michigan over its decision to use ‘mail-in ballots’.

“We don’t want them to do mail-in ballots because it’s going to lead to total election fraud,” he said.

Michigan is planning to send out applications for mail-in ballots to its voters to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus, but will not send ballots themselves.

“This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State,” Trump tweeted.

“I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

Meanwhile, the President said he was at the end of his two-week long regime taking the controversial anti-malaria drug to fight off COVID-19.

Despite the drug being unproven, Mr Trump said he was happy with the result as he continued to test negative for the coronavirus.

