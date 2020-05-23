Jimmys Post

Trump says Jeff Sessions had ‘no courage’ and his Mueller recusal ‘ruined lives’

Trump says Jeff Sessions had ‘no courage’ and his Mueller recusal ‘ruined lives’

Trump says Jeff Sessions had ‘no courage’ and his Mueller recusal ‘ruined lives’ then tells him to drop out of the Alabama senator race as his war of words with ex-AG continues

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

President Trump on Saturday escalated his Twitter feud with his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, telling him that he ‘had no courage’ and ‘ruined many lives’ by recusing himself from the Mueller investigation. 

‘Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it,’ the president tweeted on Saturday. 

‘[You] [r]ecused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. 

‘You had no courage, & ruined many lives. 

‘The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. 

‘Hopefully this slime will pay a big price.’

Trump also called on Sessions to quit the race for his former US Senate seat from Alabama. The president has endorsed Sessions’ Republican rival, former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, in the GOP primary. 

President Trump is seen above at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday. Trump continued his Twitter feud with Jeff Sessions, his former attorney general who is running for the US Senate seat from Alabama

‘You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal [Democratic Senator] Doug Jones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. 

‘He voted for impeachment based on “ZERO”. Disgraced Alabama.

‘Coach Tuberville will be a GREAT Senator!’ 

Trump was reacting to a tweet from Sessions earlier on Saturday, in which the former attorney general wrote: ‘Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country. 

‘Perhaps you’ve forgotten. 

‘They trusted me when I stepped out and put that trust on the line for you.’ 

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *